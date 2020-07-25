Four State Area adds 175 covid-19 cases on Friday

FOUR STATE AREA — Also in Southwest Missouri, Jasper County is up 20 new cases today.

There are 17 more in Newton County.

And the remainder of our Southwest Missouri agencies reported less than 10 new cases… Many reporting none.

It’s a similar story over in Southeast Kansas… Only four counties reporting new cases, each only two or less additional cases.

And, in Oklahoma, Delaware County added 18.

Mayes County is up 13.

There are 4 more in Ottawa and 3 more in Craig County.

Meanwhile, Benton County, Arkansas is up 58 more cases today, topping out at more than 4,100 cases reported since march.

The county also reported its 31st death.

In total, for our area, that’s more than 9,500 cases reported.

More than 7,800 had recovered.

And 95 people have died.