Four State Area adds 169 covid cases Thursday

FOUR STATE AREA — It’s yet another covid-19 related death in Benton County, Arkansas again Thursday.

The county now has 30 deaths.

More than 4,000 people have also been diagnosed with covid-19 — 83 new cases are announced today.

Around 440 are still active in that county.

Meanwhile, in Northeast Oklahoma, there are 12 more in Mayes, 11 more announced in Ottawa, and 7 more in Delaware County.

For Joplin, it’s only 4 more new cases.

Jasper County has 115 cases still active — with Thursday’s deaths announcement — and 15 more cases are confirmed in the county

Newton County is announcing 27 more cases added over the past two days.

And McDonald County added 7.

In the rest of our Southwest Missouri counties, no new cases were added.

Over in Southeast Kansas, only Montgomery County announced two more and Bourbon County announced one more.

For our entire viewing area, that’s more than 9,400 cases, with more that 7,600 recovered.

93 people have died.