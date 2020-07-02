Four more Spring River Christian Village COVID-19 deaths confirmed

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The City of Joplin confirms three deaths from Spring River Christian Village announced Wednesday are COVID-19 related, plus an additional COVID-19 death also from the facility.

The four new cases are all female. Their ages are 91, 84, 81, and 76.

This is in addition to two COVID-19 related deaths announced last week who were also residents of the facility.

The management of the facility has been working closely with the Joplin Health Department, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Section for Long Term Care and recently had all their staff and residents tested for the virus. The situation continues to be monitored closely. City of Joplin press release

The City of Joplin now reports 6 total COVID-19 related deaths, all from the same senior assisted living facility.