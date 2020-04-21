Fort Scott residents create fundraiser to help laid off workers

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — Southeast Kansas residents are getting creative in an effort to support local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fort Scott residents have created a fundraiser on Facebook to help keep local workers who’ve been laid off, paid.

Anyone can donate then, organizers purchase gift cards from businesses that have been closed.

Those gift cards will be given to Care To Share in Fort Scott, an agency that supports cancer surviors and caregivers.

The main goal is to try to shed some positive light on a negative situation.

Josh Jones, Fundraiser Organizer, said, “A lot of these people we’re born and raised here, you’re talking anywhere from 50 to 100 employees in Fort Scott that are effected by the forced shut down, maybe even more. These people have been here forever and this is their community and it’s just kind of nice as a community to give back to the ones that have been here.”

Since the fundraiser started on April 18th, $4,000 has been raised.

To donate, follow the link below.

https://www.facebook.com/donate/3200324153333969/3205873716112346