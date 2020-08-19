FORT SCOTT, Ks. — The Fort Scott National Historic Site is slowly reopening to visitors, following recommendations from health officials in response to the pandemic.

Starting Wednesday, all public buildings will reopen for self-guided visitation.

Park guided tours will also resume daily from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Trails, walkways, and the tallgrass prairie remain open, as they have been these past several months.

The Western National Parks Association store and information desk will stay closed.

The historic site is part of the National Park Service and is currently in Summer hours — that means exhibits are open from 8 to 5 daily.

Park grounds open daily from a half hour before sunrise to a half hour after sunset.