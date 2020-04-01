Fort Scott makes decision on several policies surrounding covid-19

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — Leaders in Fort Scott discuss how the city will move forward in the fight against covid-19.

Tonight the city commission live streamed their discussion on a handful of new policies surrounding the virus.

One option was issuing a local state of emergency.

The resolution would give the city manger the power to make all emergency decisions without the commission’s approval, along with cutting meetings down to once monthly instead of twice a month.

That resolution did not pass, but leaders did end up approving a program that would award local businesses more than $250,000 in grant funding.

Companies can apply for a $10,000 grant through the city explaining how they have been affected by covid-19 and how they would use the funds.

From there, the state of Kansas will review the paperwork on a first come, first serve basis and then decide where the money will go.

The application process could start as early as this Thursday.