Fort Scott Community College postpones athletic hall of fame ceremony

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — Fort Scott Community College has postponed its upcoming athletic hall of fame ceremony.

The ceremony was scheduled to take place Friday, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s honorees include Jolee Sharp, Dave Laroche, Chris Beard, and Taylyn Barkley.

Taylyn Barkley, Former FSCC Vollyeball Player, said, “Just because I was kind of in the loop with the coaches, I kind of saw the writing on the wall, I knew when this kind of stuff was happening. My husband was the baseball coach, assistant baseball coach (at FSCC) and when I saw that his season was kind of postponed or canceled, I kind of understood that the ceremony probably wasn’t going to happen. Not having the ceremony was you know sad because I was really looking forward to it. Still knowing that I was being recognized, it was still exciting.”

A release from the school said the college looks forward to celebrating the honorees in the Fall during the school’s football homecoming weekend, scheduled for September 18th through the 20th.