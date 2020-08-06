Fort Scott City Hall closed due to covid-19

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — Due to a covid-19 outbreak at City Hall in Fort Scott, the facility will be closed to the public until further notice.

Five people have contracted the virus.

The health department is now looking into it, and more employees will be tested.

Board meetings and municipal court dates will be postponed.

Those with court dates will be contacted when their date has been rescheduled.

City Commission meetings will be closed to the public, but they can all be watched on the city’s Facebook page.