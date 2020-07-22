Former Joplin library building to serve as temporary courtroom

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Jasper county will resume holding jury trials tomorrow, but they will be staged in a very different location.

Joplin’s former library will serve as a temporary courtroom for the foreseeable future.

The building has been sitting empty since the new library opened three years ago.

Workers have added seating, tables, and even a metal detector for security.

Erik Theis, Jasper County Court Admin, said, “The jury trials have been the issue, because the traditional jury boxes in our court rooms – we don’t have the ability to appropriately socially distance. and so therefore we had to find an outside venue.”

The space is currently held by the Missouri Southern foundation, which is working toward creating a downtown campus at the site.

That plan is on hold to allow for the temporary court room operations.