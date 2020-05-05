JOPLIN, Mo. — For many people, going back to work will mean wearing face masks.

So here’s the difference in some of them–procedure masks are looser fitting that do not prevent a person from getting viruses.

Those actually protect others from being exposed.

N-95 masks are tighter fitting and designed to protect the person wearing the mask.

Doctors recommend avoiding anything that could increase breathing while wearing an N-95 mask.

Cleaning any face protection is also a vital part of keeping yourself and others healthy.

Jessica Liberty, Freeman Health System Infection Prevention Manager, said, “If you do choose to reuse a mask, whatever masks whether its a procedure mask or a cloth mask, that you remove it without touching the front part of it. Because that would be considered your contaminated part. So if you do take it off remember to lean forward and then just pull it off by the earpieces and you can set it down and throw it in the washing machine. The procedure mask if you want to reuse it, put it in a brown paper bag or you can put it in a Ziploc bag and make sure you store it with the contaminated front down.”

Doctors say only wear one mask at a time.

Wearing more than one can compromise the effectiveness.