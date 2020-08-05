Food Truck Friday to return August 14th

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A popular Carthage event is set to finally make its 2020 return.

Food truck Friday will come back this month, after a 4-month hiatus.

Social distancing concerns and an increase in covid-19 cases earlier this year forced the event to be canceled each month, since April.

But, in a short social media post, organizers told the public to mark their calendars for Friday, August 14th.

It will be held in Carthage’s Central Park, as usual.

The event is usually the 2nd Friday of each month from April to September.