PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Flag Church of Pittsburg will be hosting its second food distribution on Saturday.

The church will be distributing essential items and food to the first 150 families who apply online.

Once the application is processed, the church will contact them with details about the pick-up distribution time.

For more information, you can call 620-232-3524.

You can apply for the assistance by following the link below.

www.flagchurch.com/lovepittsburg