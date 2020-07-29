Five Parsons police officers test positive for covid-19

PARSONS, Ks. — Five officers with the Parsons Police Department have tested positive for covid-19.

Five officers are in quarantine–employees working at the station have now been tested and are negative for the virus.

These officers were symptomatic, they tested positive about seven days ago.

Chief Spinks says right now the main priority is keeping the community and department safe.

Chief Robert Spinks. Parsons Police Dept., said, “Ya know, we’ve juggled, we’ve moved shifts around so we have the appropriate shift coverage and things like that but I think more importantly we appreciate the validity of wearing masks, social distancing.”

They have started disinfecting their offices and cars mutliple times a day and they are doing temperature checks.

There are 26 officers in the department.

The department has also unveiled a coronavirus resource page on its website.

The page provides the most up-to-date information from the CDC, testing sites and updates from Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.

Now that Parsons has its own mask ordinance, residents are also able to submit complaints about businesses or residents who aren’t following area safety guidelines.

There is also information on who and who isn’t exempt from the ordinance.

Chief Robert Spinks, Parsons Police Dept., said, “At the Covid-19 tab, it also gives additional resources and information, and hot links, explains in bullet points the simplicity of what they the mask ordinance really is and is not.”

https://www.parsonspd.com/covid19-information