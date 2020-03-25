First confirmed COVID-19 case in Craig County

CRAIG COUNTY, Ok. — Officials in Craig County has confirmed it’s first case of COVID-19 on March 25th, 2020.

Identity of the individual will remain anonymous.

It is important to note that the Oklahoma State Department of Health updates their numbers at 11:00 A.M. each day.

This case will be reported in the confirmed positive numbers tomorrow, March 26th, 2020. This case is currently under investigation.

We understand the stress level this can cause and encourage everyone to be as educated as possible about COVID-19.

For the most up to date information, please head to coronavirus.health.ok.gov