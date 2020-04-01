First Cherokee County covid-19 patient makes full recovery

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ks. — The Cherokee County Health Department announces the first patient in the county to contract coronavirus has made a full recovery.

The patient is a 52-year-old man, he was confirmed to have covid-19 back on March 19th.

The Cherokee County Health Department says the male has met all requirements of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to show he is cured of the illness.

Sheriff David Groves, Cherokee County, said, “It’s an absence of those symptoms, as additional testing. Initially, when this first started, it required two negative test before you were cleared from isolation. And to the best of my knowledge that’s still the case, where they have to meet those negative tests before being cleared.”

The other two cases in Cherokee County are still being closely monitored by the Health Department.

Both of them are still going through their 14-day quarantine.

With Kansas Governor Laura Kelly activating the stay at home order on Monday, Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves says many are wondering what you can and can’t do under it.

You can still go grocery shopping, get gas and go on walks outside.

Non-essential businesses will need to close their doors.

And you won’t need any keep any travel documentation in your vehicle to prove you are an essential worker.

“We’re not stopping people asking what they’re doing out, if their going to an essential job or an essential function, that’s not law enforcement’s role in this. So, those documents, if their employer gave them to them, that’s fine but we won’t be asking for them.”

Groves adds under this executive order, it is a misdemeanor for a non-essential business to operate during this time.

However all area businesses have been compliant.

