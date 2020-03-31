Fifth case of COVID-19 confirmed in Jasper County

JASPER CO., Mo. — The Jasper County Health Department today announces their fifth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Jasper County.

To protect the patient’s right to privacy, identifying information will not be provided. As part of the regular practice of disease investigation, the Jasper County Health Department in conjunction with the Joplin City Health Department will be notifying people who have had contact with the patient. This individual is a person in their 50’s who resides in Jasper County.

Jasper County Health Department staff are working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to determine any close contacts of this individual who were possibly exposed. If exposed, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.

For more information, email tmoehr@jaspercountymo.gov, or call (417) 358-3111.