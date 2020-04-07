Federal Government says Kansas will receive no more equipment from federal stockpile

TOPEKA, Ks. — Kansas is just weeks away from reaching the coronavirus peak in the state.

But front-line workers are already operating with bare-bones equipment.

Governor Kelly says Kansas has received it’s final shipment of supplies from the strategic national stockpile.

The federal government has said Kansas will receive no more.

What was sent, including testing supplies, gowns, masks and ventilators, was distributed to counties this weekend.

The amount each county received was based on population size.

But, Governor Kelly says, with coronavirus cases increasing every day, more supplies are needed.

She says this leaves the state with two options. The first is to request supplies through FEMA.

Governor Laura Kelly, (D) Kansas, said, “In the past two weeks, Kansas has submitted seven requests to FEMA for vital supplies and PPE, none of which has been fulfilled.”

The second option, according to the Governor, is to turn to private businesses for supplies using the state fund.

However, she says, there is a global demand due to the coronavirus, making it difficult to find and purchase them at a reasonable price.

The Governor says the state has ordered supplies from private companies.

As of right now, it’s unclear when those supplies will come in.