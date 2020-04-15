Federal government approves local pharmacies to do covid-19 testing.

FOUR STATE AREA — The federal government has approved local pharmacies to do covid-19 testing.

Pharmacists say they are able to provide people with antibody tests.

These tests show if a person has been previously exposed to the virus.

Experts say this could be beneficial in allowing people to go back to work and feel safe, it would also provide background for tracking the virus.

While having coronavirus testing at pharmacies could alleviate some of the pressures on local hospitals and health departments, some pharmacies are concerned about exposure.