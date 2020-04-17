Closings
Federal Funding headed to area airports due to drop in volume of passengers

Joplin Area Coronavirus

FOUR STATE AREA — The covid-19 virus has taken a heavy toll on many industries, including transportation.

Missouri Senator Roy Blunt says air travel is down an estimated 96% as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Blunt says funding is on the way for area airports thanks to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

It’s providing over $1,520,000 in emergency funding.

Among Southwest Missouri airports receiving a portion of that money is the Joplin Airport, which will be getting more than $1.1 million, Lamar, Aurora, Monett, Neosho and Nevada will receive $30,000 each, with Cassville is getting $20,000.

He says the funding is designed to help keep those facilities open through the end of the public health emergency.

