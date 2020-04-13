Fayetteville police hand out gift cards at unemployment line in honor of Officer Stephen Carr Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department handed out gift cards to people waiting in the unemployment line on Monday in honor of Officer Stephen Carr Day.

April 13 has been designated Officer Stephen Carr Day in Fayetteville in honor of Carr’s badge number – #413. Carr was shot and killed in the Fayetteville Police Department parking lot in December 2019.

Day shift officers with the Fayetteville Police Department decided to honor their fallen brother by handing out fifty $10 Slim Chickens gift cards to those waiting outside the Arkansas Workforce Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard early Monday.

Courtesy: Fayetteville Police Department

“It’s a tough time for many, and we hope some can enjoy a nice meal from Officer Carr,” the department said on Facebook.