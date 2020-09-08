Farm to table program providing fresh produce to thousands of area residents

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area church and school is doing its part to make sure everyone in the neighborhood has enough to eat. The farm to table program has allowed thousands of Four State residents to have fresh fruits and vegetables on their table the last several months.

One such giveaway that will continue at least through the end of September is taking place at Immanuel Lutheran Church and Martin Luther Christian School in Joplin.

Becky Wuerdeman, Immanuel Lutheran Church Parishioner, said, “We’ve basically tried to serve the people here in the church and in the school, I do work for Catholic Charities so we let our people there know that they can come and get boxes here, anybody in the neighborhood can come get it uh we will not turn anybody away, you don’t have to show me ID or anything, you just show up and I will give you a produce box.”

Wuerdeman says she will start handing out produce boxes, on a first come, first serve, basis each Tuesday in September beginning at noon in the parking lot of Immanuel Lutheran Church at 2616 Connecticut Avenue in Joplin. She says there’s a chance the program may even continue into October.