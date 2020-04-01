Family Support Division Call Center Extends Availability

MISSOURI — Food stamp phone interviews in Missouri are suspended and the Family Support Division Call Center is extending its availability.

These decisions are in response to an increase in demand for services due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

The call center’s temporary hours will now be Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday 8 to 5, and Sunday 10 to 3.

According to the Missouri Department of Social Services, suspending food stamp interviews also ensures the fastest response to get vulnerable residents their essential needs.

Governor Mike Parson says these steps should help low-income Missourians quickly connect to the support they need.

People can apply for services 24-7 online at MyDSS.mo.gov