Exposure and Symptom Information for Church Conference

TOPEKA, Kan. — In a release by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, attendees to a certain church conference may have been exposed to COVID-19.

According to the release, individuals that attended the Kansas East Jurisdiction’s 2020 Ministers and Workers Conference at the Miracle Temple Church of God in Christ in Kansas City, Kansas from March 16-22 may have been exposed to the virus.

The full release.

The KDHE asks if you or anyone you know attended this event during this time period, you are to call your local health department to be investigated in order to prevent further spreading.

For more information you can visit the KDHE website here.