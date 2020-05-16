Closings
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Enrollment officially open for summer school students in the Joplin School District

Joplin Area Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — Enrollment is officially open for students who want to go to summer school in the Joplin School District.

The district is planning on smaller class sizes than summer classes in years past.

They’re keeping the classroom sizes consistent to enhance social distancing.

Many other safety protocols will also be in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Bus transportation will only be available for special education students.

To sign up for those classes, follow the link below.

www.joplinschools.org

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CDC Map

Trending Stories