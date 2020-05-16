Enrollment officially open for summer school students in the Joplin School District

JOPLIN, Mo. — Enrollment is officially open for students who want to go to summer school in the Joplin School District.

The district is planning on smaller class sizes than summer classes in years past.

They’re keeping the classroom sizes consistent to enhance social distancing.

Many other safety protocols will also be in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Bus transportation will only be available for special education students.

To sign up for those classes, follow the link below.

www.joplinschools.org