Empire Market reopening Saturday

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Empire Farmer’s Market in Joplin is just hours away from being back in business.

For the second time this year, the market will open — in this case, tomorrow morning.

Shelby Witzman says after the market shut down the first time earlier this Spring, it went to an online platform.

A few weeks after that, she says they transitioned to having some vendors set up tents outside.

But beginning tomorrow morning, she says customers will be able to come back inside.

Shelby Witzman, Joplin Empire Market, said, “All vendors, all staff, all volunteers will be wearing masks, and then we ask everyone coming in to wear one as well or face shield and then we will have sanitizing stations set up and then we’ll have hand washing stations set us along with spacing and all those other safety precautions.”

The market will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. And is at 931 East 4th Street in Joplin.

Typically, the market is open on Saturdays year-round.