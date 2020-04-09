Eleventh & Twelfth cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Health Department announces their eleventh and twelfth confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jasper County.

To protect the patient’s right to privacy, identifying information will not be provided. As part of

the regular practice of disease investigation, the Jasper County Health Department will be

notifying people who have had contact with these patients. The individual of the eleventh case is

a person in their thirties who resides in the Carthage area. The individual of the twelfth case is a

person in their twenties who resides in the Joplin area outside of the Joplin city limits.

These are both separate work-related exposures.

Jasper County Health Department staff are working with the Missouri Department of Health and

Senior Services to determine any close contacts of these individuals who were possibly exposed.

If exposed, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely

for the development of symptoms.

Jasper County Health Department will no longer be generating press releases on each new

COVID-19 case. Instead, we will do a weekly update which will include new cases. Please

monitor our website www.jaspercounty.org/health, or our Facebook page Jasper County Health

Department. In addition, you may monitor Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

website www.health.mo.gov COVID-19 for current count by county.

For more information, email tmoehr@jaspercountymo.gov, or call (417) 358-3111.