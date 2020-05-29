Election officials busy making sure voters will be safe next week

MISSOURI — Election day in Missouri is just four days away, and election officials are busy making sure voters will be safe.

The Secretary of State has distributed nearly 17,000 face masks.

Plus another 17,000 face shields, 500 gallons of sanitizer, and 40,000 adhesive strips to mark social distancing spacing.

The Jasper County Clerk is also taking precautions with polling places and election judges.

Charlie Davis, Jasper Co. Clerk, said, “We’re going through a lot of extra effort to make sure that their safety is thought of and even our polling locations. We have zero polling locations saying that they do not want to have elections next Tuesday.”

All Jasper County voting sites will have hand sanitizer and voters are encouraged to wear masks.

The election was originally scheduled April 7th but was moved to June 2nd due to coronavirus restrictions.