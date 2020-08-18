Economic Security of SWMO reopens Monday, offering utility assistance

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local organization is willing to help if your utility bills are too expensive for you.

The Economic Security of Southwest Missouri has a Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

It’s called L.I.H.E.A.P. For short.

There’s still some money in the program for residents who meet a certain income requirement.

Regardless if you’ve qualified for assistance before, you might again.

Even if you’ve never applied for the program before, it could help you now.

Debbie Markman, E.S.C. Resource Development Director, said, “Folks should start getting those bills now and if they haven’t received any assistance then we would definitely be able to assistant them if they if they’re income eligible, and they should check, you know, if they lost their job or had their hours cut due to the Covid 19, they need to check with us.”

The Economic Security Building in Joplin reopened Monday for business.

For more information on the program, follow the link below.

https://www.escswa.org/