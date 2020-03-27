Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area’s Energy Assistance COVID-19 Response

The Missouri Department of Social Services in an effort to respond to the COVID-19 Pandemic has been provided guidance by the Federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to provide Energy Assistance to the newly affected unemployed. In addition, the utility companies across Missouri are reaching out to ALL their customers enabling them to keep services on by not issuing disconnect notices. This has created some new opportunities for Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area’s Utility Assistance programs to reach new individuals and families that are affected by the Coronavirus now.

We want to share how the Energy Assistance programs could help you and your families who are affected by COVID-19 now! As of today, the following responses are available to all our families and individuals living in Southwest Missouri.

ESC will continue to handle customers whose utility services are terminated, have disconnect notices, and/or have low or no fuel/wood.

COVID-19 Energy Assistance New Responses:

• If your home energy provider is not issuing disconnect notices during the COVID-19 Pandemic but your bill is past due, we may be able to assist you.

• If you have recently had your hours cut at work or lost your job because of COVID-19 Pandemic you may qualify for assistance

We will continue to engage you using mobile phones, social media (Facebook), website (www.escswa.org) or Energy Assistance’s direct email: mailto:liheap@escswa.org. If you need to reach any of the staff at these offices please use, the following direct phone lines/email:

ESC Central Office in Joplin:

Utility Assistance: 417-781-0352, select option 4 or liheap@escswa.org

Other ESC Office Locations in Southwest Missouri:

• ESC’s Neosho Office: 417-451-2206

• ESC’s Anderson Office: 417-845-6011

• ESC’s Lamar Office: 417-682-5591