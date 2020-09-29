Economic Security Corp extends utility assistance

JOPLIN, Mo. — There are some big changes to the program that helps Missouri residents in-need pay their Summer electric bill. It’s called the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and it’s offered through the Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area.

The program usually ends at the end of September, but not this year. Debbie Markman says that program is being extended through the end of October, instead. And she says residents who may have had too much of an income in the past to qualify, may receive assistance this year.

Debbie Markman, Resource Development Director, Economic Security Corporation, said, “In addition, they have also increased the income guidelines up to 150%, so if you were not eligible and there was $2000 difference, there’s probably a good chance they qualify now.”

In addition, Markman says someone can now apply for that assistance entirely online, instead of having to make a trip into their local ESC Office.