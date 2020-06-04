Economic relief is on the way for communities in the sunflower state

KANSAS — Economic relief is on the way in the sunflower state to help reimburse communities for the cost of dealing with covid 19.

66 area communities are receiving community development block grants as part of the federal CARES Act.

Allen, Bourbon, Crawford, Labette, and Montgomery counties as well as the cities of Parsons, Fort Scott, and Chanute are all receiving $132,000.

Cherokee County will receive nearly $170,000.

Coffeyville and Independence will get $167,000, with Pittsburg $170,000 and Girard just over $169,000.