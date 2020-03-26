DSS sees 50% drop in child abuse hotline calls since March 11

MISSOURI — The Missouri Department Of Social Services is seeing — what the Governor calls — an alarming drop in child abuse and neglect hotline calls.

DSS has seen a 50% drop in in hotline calls since March 11th.

The Department’s Director explains teachers and child care providers are mandated reporters of abuse and neglect — but they aren’t currently in school.

This could mean, without that daily contact and child’s safety is seriously impacted.

Anyone who suspects child abuse or neglect should call the hotline, even during the covid-19 pandemic, anytime 24/7.

The number is 1-800-392-3738.

Callers can remain anonymous.