Drive-thru covid-19 testing site in Joplin moving to a new location

JOPLIN, Mo. — A drive-thru covid-19 testing site in Joplin is moving to a new location.

The site supported by Walmart and E-True-North will be relocated to the West 7th Street Walmart parking lot on Friday.

Hours of operation are also changing — testing will be offered 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.

Those wanting a test must have symptoms of covid-19, or be a health care worker or first responder.

The test is a self-administered nose swab that you do while staying inside your car.

A medical volunteer will watch to make sure you do it correctly.

There is no cost for the test.

Dan Pekarek, Joplin Health Director, said, “I think it had to do with probably there’s just not a lot of testing going on than perhaps that maybe they expected initially at the, park location so they just felt better that they could handle it better at their Walmart location. I certainly encourage, individuals to continue to utilize the testing if they have symptoms to go ahead and utilize that resource. Again, I’ve said it many times the more testing we have going on in the community the better picture we have of what’s going on in the community.”