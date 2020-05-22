Drive-through graduation honors Franklin Tech adult education grads

JOPLIN, Mo. — Thursday was the scheduled graduation date for Franklin Tech’s adult programs students and the school wanted to still find a way to honor its graduates.

It was an impromptu decision to do a drive-through graduation as Franklin Tech saw other schools in the area share the same idea.

Practical nursing, medical assisting, surgical technology, and dental assisting programs were all recognized in the ceremony.

Administrators say nothing could stop them today to honor their graduates, not even the rain.

Katie Bozarth, Practical Nursing Coordinator, said, “It is worth every moment that we spend with our students and everything–all efforts that we put forth–and we our original. And that we are, unstoppable rain, shine, covid-19, we are unstoppable.”

Bozarth added that it was worth all the effort to see the smiling faces on their students.