JOPLIN, Mo. — Dozens of real estate agents are refocusing for the day – trading homes sales for helping others.

It’s the annual Keller Williams Red Day.

This year, they paraded through Joplin neighborhoods to the Solace House of the Ozarks.

The Hospice Outreach isn’t even open yet, but Keller Williams wants to make sure they started off on the right foot.

Jen Smith, KW, said, “They were grass roots, they were coming into the community. You could just tell they were really purposeful in their actions and they needed help and we just wanted to partner with them and make this happen for them.”

They donated a long list of items, ranging from patio furniture and a grill to shelving and cleaning supplies.

There are also cash donations of $21,000 – split between the Solace House and the Joplin Area Fuller Center for housing.