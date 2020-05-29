Dozens of political races pushed to June due to coronavirus

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Dozens of political races were supposed to be decided last month – school board members, city councils, and a few tax increases.

Coronavirus restrictions pushed the date to June.

Michael Petticrew, Carthage Voter, said, “Gonna go to the polls and cast my ballot.”

The Jasper County Clerk is hoping Michael Petticrew will have plenty of company on election day.

Charlie Davis is taking steps to keep the ballot box healthy.

Charlie Davis, Jasper Co. Clerk, said, “We have gone to great lengths to make sure our polling places are safe for voters as well as poll workers.”

That starts with where you vote.

“When people get to the polls, one of the first things they’re going to notice is the distancing posters.”

A Reminder to stay at least six feet apart.

Distancing strips will mark the spacing.

And there’s hand sanitizer – gallons and gallons of it split among Jasper County’s 45 polling places.

Voters are encouraged to wear their own face mask.

And face masks and face shields are being provided for poll workers.

Any common surfaces will get extra attention.

“Disinfectant to wipe down any surface that may be touched by an individual.”

Election day was originally set for April but now is being held June 2nd.