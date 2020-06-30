Downtown Joplin seeing changes amid pandemic

JOPLIN, Mo. — Pandemic restrictions on the economy could lead to one in four small businesses shutting down by the end of the year, according to a recent report.

Main Street America estimates 25-30% are at risk.

Joplin’s downtown has already seen at least one closing with Instant Karma calling it quits.

But just down the block, shoe store The Runaround is doubling down, with plans to expand to more than athletic footwear.

Erik Bartlett, The Runaround, said, “A lot of people would say it would be a bad idea, I’m always optimistic. I think it’s the best time to do it.”

The Runaround plans to open a second store called Bartlett’s Shoe Company.

They’re hoping to launch this Fall.