Downtown Joplin Alliance doing its part to do cleaning around the city in preparation for businesses opening back up

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s that time of the year for Spring cleaning and the Downtown Joplin Alliance is doing its part to do some cleaning around the city in preparation for businesses opening up next week.

Trevor Hall, Volunteer, said, “I’ve always been interested in working in the community and helping out. But what actually started it was I got a free entrance into a salsa making competition.”

Like Trevor Hall, it’s that easy. You may never know where you might find yourself when making a batch of salsa, but sometimes you might just want to help out your community. And that’s exactly what the Downtown Joplin Alliance is doing.

A cleaning team was formed to tidy up certain parts of Joplin, especially the downtown area.

And in light of businesses reopening next week, the alliance wanted to ensure the area was extra clean through picking up trash, mulching or maybe retouching some flower beds.

Kalee Woody, Joplin Alliance Project Leader, said, “Really it’s about community and saying thanks to the businesses around here.”

“I think my ultimate goal would be, to get people from different places in the community and maybe some employees from downtown to help clean up once or twice a month, get to make friends afterwards, you know, go say thank you to the businesses by having drinks or food afterwards and making new friends.”

It’s helping hands extending a hand to one another. Anyone can be a part of it, and it’s not just about making an impact, it’s about doing the right thing and getting to be a part of something bigger than yourself.

“I’m not originally from Joplin. So being able to take part and take an active role in bettering the community, helping out in any way that we can, and it’s kind of a cool community to be a part of,” said Hall.