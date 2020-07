JOPLIN, Mo. — The Downtown Joplin Alliance announces July’s Third Thursday event is cancelled.

Due to the increase in covid-19 cases locally, organizers say they made the tough decision to skip this month’s event.

The event has also been cancelled for the month of August.

They will continue monitoring the situation to decided if they’ll proceed with events in September and October.

In the meantime, they say they are planning to host “non-events” or virtual gatherings in the coming weeks.