Doctors warn MIS-C is a possible complication of covid-19 in children

JOPLIN, Mo. — Doctors are warning that kids who may have covid-related multi-system inflammatory syndrome, need immediate attention, and will likely have to be hospitalized.

The symptoms of MIS-C include stomach pain, vomiting, fever and maybe a rash.

Doctors say children might also have damage to their hearts.

They believe MIS-C is a complication of covid-19 in children. Even though many tested negative for the virus at first.

It appears to develop two to six weeks after an infection. And affects mostly children who were perfectly healthy before.

Laura Henness M.D., Freeman Pediatrician, said, “It is not common here. We have not had a high viral load here as far as the COVID-19. You’re going to see these jumps in these cities that have had more of it. Kansas City actually has their first case of this, but you’ve got to remember Kansas City feeds from all over the state of Kansas and much of the state of Missouri. They’re pulling in a much bigger group of kids. We haven’t had a high case load but we’re still very much going to be monitoring for it here in this office as well as all of the family and pediatric offices in the area.”

Quick treatment appears to work and most children go home after a few days in the hospital.