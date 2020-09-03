Divorce rates up amid pandemic

JOPLIN, Mo. — The coronavirus has negatively affected many aspects of modern day life, including our country’s love life.

A website called Legaltemplates says there’s been a 34% increase in the sales of their divorce agreements during the time frame when some type of shut down was in place in most states. 31% of couples say the shut down damaged their relationship. And throw in a spouse getting furloughed or losing their job all together, and having kids at home instead of in school and you have a recipe for problems.

Dr. Karl Wendt, Mt. Hope Christian Counseling Center, said, “And they’re together 24/7, that just causes all the little tiny things that used to bug you just a little, now you just can’t get away from it and so just little things just start to add up and add up and add up and it’s not surprising that depression and anxiety and divorce and all those things are sky rocketing right now.”

The survey indicates newlyweds have been hit hardest by the pandemic. The percentage of couples seeking divorce after just five months has doubled over the same time span the year before.

“And some of the honeymoon feel and feel like we’re perfect with each other and then when things go a little bit wrong it shocks them even more, and so it kind of bursts the bubble sooner than it needs to burst, and you don’t have those years of commitment and ties holding you together.”

Whether a couple has been together for months or decades, Aaron Brown suggests couples do marriage maintenance on a regular basis. He actually offers classes on it. The biggest takeaway there–put your spouse before yourself, no matter how bad things may get.

Aaron Brown, Lead Pastor, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, said, “All is based on how can I serve her, that’s the question I ask in my mind every day toward my wife and she’s asking the same question how can I serve him, and if we’re both asking and answering that, then we’re gonna nail it.”