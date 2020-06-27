Disinfecting technology important as coronavirus increase use

JOPLIN, Mo. — Coronavirus restrictions often mean a bigger focus on online meetings and technology in general.

But more use could lead to higher health risks through that keyboard or mouse.

It could be your keyboard, tablet, or cell phone.

John Motazedi, SNC2, said, “It’s important to keep this stuff clean.”

Because it could harbor covid-19.

And those risks grow when multiple users share the equipment.

Cleaning tech should be a routine.

“As a minimum once a day.”

Using disinfecting wipes or spray cleaner, depending on whether the item is water resistant.

“Don’t forget your mouse. Mice are important to clean as well because you’re touching them all the time.”

Some tech like this washable keyboard is designed for an intense scrubbing.

“Soapy water, hot water, put it under the sink and rinse it off. Don’t do that with your regular keyboard because those reg ones are not allowed to do this.”

There are also special cases for tablets that can be removed and go into the dishwasher.

“This is washable – you can take this off and wash it and obviously you can wipe the screens on your devices as well.”

And don’t forget your cell phone.

“That’s the thing we touch the most. And keys – your car keys, or your house keys, etc… You always touch them but how often do you wash your keys?”

Wipe them down with a disinfecting wipe and allow them to air dry.