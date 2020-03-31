Disinfecting commonly handled objects key in covid-19 prevention

JOPLIN, Mo. — We know what to do with our hands to try and prevent the spread of the covid-19 virus.

But what about some of the things you touch each day?

You know to what to do with your hands if you want to prevent the spread of any bacteria or viruses, but what about the things you touch on a frequent basis?

That includes eye glasses, keys, and even jewelry.

The Freeman Infection Prevention Manager, Jessica Liberty, says clean those too.

Jessica Liberty R.N., Freeman Infection Prevention Manager, said, “They would obviously have more germs so one of the things you can do is just be a good steward of them and then wipe them down if you like have antibacterial wipes so for your keys wipe those down or your credit cards you can just wash with warm soapy water if your concerned about them as well.”

What about the use of contact lens?

“If anybody is sick or you’re concerned about getting sick, it’s really important to remember to wash your hands diligently and if you are touching your face or mucous membranes including your eyes, that you would make sure you wash your hands very well prior to placing your contacts in your eyes.”

And if you wash them before you put them in, make sure you so the same thing when you take them out.

And if you do have to go out for some reason, she says don’t run the risk of bringing anything unwanted back home with you.

“The first thing you can do when you get home is take your shoes off at the door, don’t even bring them in the house, you can also immediately go wash your hands, if you’re really concerned you can take off your clothes and throw them immediately in the washing machine, you don’t have to do anything special with them, there’s no special detergent for it, just wash it in your normal cycle as you would with your ordinary laundry and them just put on a change of clothes.”