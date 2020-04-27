Disaster household supplies to be distributed to Labette County residents affected by COVID-19

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. — Labette County residents that are affected by COVID-19 and do not qualify for USDA emergency assistance will have an opportunity to receive assistance.

On Thursday, April 30, disaster household supplies will be distributed in Parsons from 1 p.m. 4 p.m., and in Chetopa from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In Parsons, residents can pick up food at the former Sutherland Building on Broadway.

In Chetopa, pick-up is at the Mae Lessley Community Building on Maple.

There are no income guidelines to receive this distribution, but you must provide a photo identification and the number of household members.