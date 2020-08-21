Disability rights advocates saying care lacking during pandemic

KANSAS — Disability rights advocates are saying that people most in need aren’t getting the necessary care during the coronavirus pandemic.

Advocates say it’s time to pass a new coronavirus relief bill – but for this one to put the focus on vulnerable Americans.

They’re are asking that congress include billions of dollars for disabled Americans – many of whom are trying to stay home and not catch the virus.

Some say if quality care isn’t available, that they would have to go to an assisted living home, and that worries them.

Mike Oxford, Kansas Adapt, said, “People ought to have a choice before you enter a facility that appear to be very dangerous.”

They say money would be better spent on people instead of big corporations.

Oshara Hayes, said, “A lot of the funding went to people or organizations that already had money, so it takes much longer to filter down from the bottom, and if you don’t help those at the bottom first, then everyone is not helped.”

Advocates say there is a lot that could be addressed with money for home and community based services, expanding access to rides, and providing emergency housing.

“Protective gear is still real spotty around the country and here, people need more flexible and enhanced services and certainly the workers deserve more than 10 bucks and hour to risk their lives,” said Oxford.

The group Kansas Adapt says they are asking Kansas senators to speak up and push for $20 billion in disability funding to the next bill.