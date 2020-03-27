MT. VERNON, Mo. — Beginning March 30th, Dental Centers is open for emergency/urgent dental services only and is combining all operations at Mid-America Dental & Hearing Center – Highway Location at 1050 W. Hayward Dr. The Loop location at 558 E. Mt Vernon Blvd. is temporarily closed until further notice. All Loop patients are now being seen at the Highway location.

Brian George, CEO of Mid-America Dental & Hearing Center said, “In these hard times, Dental Centersis still open and is serving patients with emergency/urgent dental needs at this time. If you are experiencing a dental emergency or need urgent dental care, please call our Highway location today at 417-466-4554 for an appointment. Emergency Dental Services include dental pain, infection, a broken tooth, broken denture or any other urgent dental need.”

Patients are being seen by appointment only at this time. The lobby and facility is open and each person entering the facility will be screened. Patients and family may be asked to await their appointment in their vehicle in order to maintain social distancing. Dental Centers is also temporarily postponing all routine, elective and cosmetic dental procedures at this time. However, you can still call and schedule your future appointment for checkups, crowns, bridges, dentures and other services, when we resume normal operations. Thank you for your understanding and for choosing Dental Centers.