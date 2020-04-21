Delaware County Reports Four New COVID-19 Related Deaths

DELAWARE CO., Okla. — Four more Delaware County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The patients were a man and a woman in the 50 to 64 age group and two men older than 65.

This brings the coronavirus related deaths in the county to nine. The county also reported one new case today, bringing its total to 87.

The health department also released the results of its drive-thru testing site — which was held last week: Of the 206 people tested, five came back positive for COVID-19, four of which live in Delaware County. Two of the tests were deemed inconclusive, so those people will need to be retested.

Officials at the department says quote: “based off of testing, we are pleased that the presence of COVID-19 does not appear to be widespread in Delaware County at this time … However, this is not a sign that we should lower our guard.”