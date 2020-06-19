DELAWARE COUNTY, Ok. — As we inch closer to primary elections, the Delaware County Election Board has information they want you to keep in mind.

Primary elections are on Tuesday June 30th with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting will be available at the county election board office from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 25th and 26th and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27th.

Those who became physically incapacitated after 5 p.m. Tuesday June 23rd can still request an emergency absentee ballot.

For more information, contact the Delaware County Election Board at 918-253-8762