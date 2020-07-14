DAV Transportation getting back into operation

FOUR STATE AREA — An organization that provides transportation for veterans is getting back into operation.

The Disabled American Veterans Transportation Service shut down a few months ago.

But they started back up and are giving a limited amount of rides for vets now.

It’s for rides to V.A. Clinics in Joplin, Springfield, and Fayetteville, Arkansas.

They still have a few volunteer drivers that aren’t comfortable with getting out so they could use a few more.

Sasha Atkins, D.A.V. Transportation Volunteer, said, “Running Monday through Friday night now, we don’t normally run on Friday but because of the circumstances we thought we’d pick up that extra day, we may even run an hour or so later than we usually do just trying to get some of these vets to the specialties they have to go to.”

If you’d like more information about becoming a D.A.V. Volunteer Driver, head to 3510 East 3rd Street in Joplin.

You can fill out an application, or call 417-623-0620 for more information.