MISSOURI — Cutbacks in the Missouri state budget for 2020 mean losses for higher ed in the region.

Nearly two million dollars will be withheld from Missouri Southern State University.

And Crowder College will lose $430,000.

The Governor announced the cuts yesterday – citing an economic slowdown and freeing up funding to help pay to combat covid-19.

Statewide, four year universities lost $61 million while the community college share came in at $11 million.